Venturing Beyond Borders: NRI entrepreneur revolutionising cyber security domain with his innovative solution

In an era defined by digital transformation and global connectivity, cybersecurity has risen to the forefront of technological challenges. As the cyber threat landscape becomes more complex and expansive, Gagan Sarawgi has emerged as a visionary leader, redefining the industry with a unique blend of experience, innovation, and unwavering dedication. He is a seasoned entrepreneur and technologist with over 13 years of invaluable experience in product management for Information Governance and Cyber Security. Gagan's professional journey to co-founding NVISIONx, a Data Risk Intelligence solution provider based in Santa Monica, USA, is a testament to his unwavering entrepreneurial spirits and commitment to innovation and safeguarding the digital world.

Hailing from Kolkata where he lived until he went to college in Noida at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology where he obtained his engineering degree. In 2007, Gagan went to USA to purse Masters degree at an Ivy League university, University of Pennsylvania. After graduating from University of Pennsylvania, Gagan moved to Silicon Valley to embark on his professional journey where he later founded NVISIONx in 2018.

A Visionary Entrepreneur

Mr. Sarawgi's journey into the world of cybersecurity began with a single-minded commitment to solving some of the most pressing challenges facing businesses and individuals today. His impressive track record of achievements speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft. Before co-founding NVISIONx, he served as a Manager at Ernst & Young (EY), where he led the development and implementation of cutting-edge big data analytics solutions for data protection. At EY, he had an opportunity to work with a number of large enterprises in their endeavors to protect their data. He observed that these enterprises have invested millions of dollar in data protection programs and procured best available technologies in the market still those programs are not yielding meaningful outcome. This observation led the foundation for conceptualizing NVISIONx's Data Risk Intelligence solution. His seven-year tenure at ZL Technologies, during which he spearheaded various product initiatives, product launches & go-to market strategies, and served clients globally, honed his technical skills and business acumen that played a crucial role in his endeavor to build NVISIONx.

Armed with a clear gap in the cyber security industry, years of experience, technical skills and business acumen, in 2018, he co-founded NVISIONx, a Data Risk Intelligence solution provider that has since become a beacon of innovation and excellence. Under his able leadership, NVISIONx has transcended traditional cybersecurity paradigms by fusing the power of business analytics with cyber analytics. Leveraging his technical skills and business acumen, he led the efforts of product design and development, pricing strategy, bringing early version of the product to the market, and evangelize product in sales and investor meetings. At the core of NVISIONx's success is this scalable solution with groundbreaking interactive dashboard that simplifies the complexities of data analysis and classification led by Gagan Sarawgi. This user-friendly interface not only empowers business owners to understand the intricacies of their data but also encourages collaboration with security teams. Together, they proactively identify and mitigate data risks, safeguarding sensitive information from malicious actors and internal vulnerabilities. The company's unique blend of business acumen and cybersecurity expertise has garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades.

Gagan has exhibited exceptional leadership skills throughout his career which helped him to raise $4.6 million in seed funding for NVISIONx in January 2022 from prominent investors like Morgan Stanley, Companyon Ventures, SixThrity Ventures and more. He has built and leads a globally distributed cross functional team that enables him to deliver next-gen cyber security solutions to some of the largest enterprises across the globe. To enable delivery of innovative product that adapts with evolving cyber threats landscape, Gagan's primary focus at NVISIONx is to maintain the pulse of competitive landscape, define product vision, maintain multi year product roadmap while balancing the tactical needs to support immediate customer needs.

A Thought Leader and Innovator

Mr. Sarawgi's impact extends well beyond the confines of his corporate achievements. He has been frequently invited to share his insights and expertise at conferences and events across the globe. His ability to distill complex cybersecurity concepts into accessible knowledge has made him a sought-after speaker, helping industry peers and leaders stay ahead of the evolving cyber threat landscape.

Furthermore, Gagan's unwavering commitment to innovation led to the awarding of a patent for his pioneering work at NVISIONx. This patent underscores his dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of cybersecurity, ensuring that organizations can proactively protect their digital assets.

In 2023, Gagan was honored with the prestigious Innovation Excellence Award by The CEO Magazine. This award recognizes his groundbreaking contributions to the cybersecurity industry, which have far-reaching implications for safeguarding digital assets in an interconnected world. Additionally, Gagan was bestowed with the Tech Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award by Brands Impact, affirming his position as a visionary leader.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, his work at NVISIONx continues to make a profound impact, securing the digital realm for individuals and organizations alike. With a trail of accolades and a bright future ahead, Gagan is a force to be reckoned with in the cybersecurity arena, venturing beyond borders to safeguard the digital world.

A Philanthropic Heart and Vision for the Future

Beyond his professional pursuits, Gagan is deeply committed to giving back to the community. He actively serves on the Technical Advisory Board of Packt Publishing, an endeavor that aligns with his mission to promote knowledge sharing and foster the growth of future technology experts.

He has also served as Judge for Stevie Awards for Women in Business where he helped review nominations and provide constructive feedback. As an active contributor to the industry Gagan has also served as a committee member for CJK Group's eDiscovery & Information Governance Retreat where he reviewed submissions for conference presentations.

Gagan's journey from a Business Analyst to a pioneering entrepreneur is a testament to his passion for cybersecurity and his unwavering commitment to protecting digital assets. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, the work of Gagan Sarawgi and NVISIONx continues to have a profound impact on the cybersecurity landscape. With a trail of accolades, a patent to his name, and a visionary outlook on the future, Gagan Sarawgi stands as a formidable force, venturing beyond borders to secure the digital world for generations to come. In a world where data is paramount, he is the guardian of digital fortresses, ensuring that our digital assets remain safe and sound.