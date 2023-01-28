Twitter users will soon get to appeal account suspension, details inside

The social media platform is getting ready to launch a new feature, after which Twitter users will soon be able to request the suspension of accounts that threaten violence and harass specific people. According to Reuters, the social media company announced on Tuesday that starting on February 1 users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be assessed in accordance with its new guidelines for renewal.

Severe policy violations, such as participating in unlawful activity, publishing inappropriate material, threatening others with violence or other harm, and specifically harassing other users are the basic requirements for appealing suspension. The platform stated that it would now proceed with less drastic measures than suspending the profiles. It would either ask the handles to delete the tweets before using their handles again or restrict the reach of those that break the rules.

According to the Guardian, Twitter deleted the accounts of several tech journalists in December 2022 after they reported on the suspension of accounts that shared publicly available information about Elon Musk's flight movements. The journalists had emphasised the contradiction between Musk's support for free speech, which he frequently reaffirmed, and his choice to cancel any Twitter account he desired.

After much backlash from the decision, the accounts were subsequently restored. Earlier, Musk had stated that he would "introduce a council" that would decide whether to reinstate users who had been banned from the online platform.

(With inputs from Reuters)