Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, said on Sunday that he intends to rename the service and get rid of its recognisable logo. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow", Musk wrote in a tweet.

Musk has made suggestions that the iconic blue bird emblem may be replaced by a new one, perhaps resembling his all-time favourite "X." In addition this, he has also stated that a tweet that it will be changed to an "X". Additionally, Musk answered questions from those who were interested in learning more about the likely shifts in the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter account that goes by the name WOLF questioned him, ''What will be the new name for a tweet once Twitter changes its name to X?'' ''An X,'' Musk stated.

The 'X' craze that Musk has is well-known. He acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion and combined it with another business to become X Corp. He said that users will no longer be referred to as "Xers" and commented, "We will have no name." He wants to accomplish his final goal of creating X the "everything app", such as WeChat in China, that would include social networking and mobile payment within one roof.

Additionally, he made fun of it in a tweet, writing, "Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," and including a photo of himself forming an X with his hands. Musk tweeted, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," in October of last year.

He had also highlighted "X" when he introduced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO in April. He said in his tweet, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app". Since buying Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, Musk has made several changes to the site, the most recent of which is the makeover.

