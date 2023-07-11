Headlines

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

Linktree is also providing all Snapchatters with a 3-month free trial of Linktree Pro.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Snapchat users can now add links to their public profiles as Snap has started to roll out Linktree integration. As per a report by TechCrunch, the partnership with Linktree will allow Snapchat users to display their profiles on other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook through the new link-in-bio tool. 

For those who are unaware, the feature to add links to profile was only limited to brands, Snap Stars and a few popular creators who are part of a special programme. Now anyone with a public profile can add links to their profile. Snap allows users over 18 years to create a public profile.

Snapchat users can go to their public profile, click on edit and choose ‘Website or Linktree’ option to add their Linktree or any other URL.

“This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service,” the report said.

Moreover, with the link-in-bio tool, creators can also show off their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page with a social icon and a button that reads “Add me on Snapchat” or any other customised phrase.

Linktree is also providing all Snapchatters with a 3-month free trial of Linktree Pro. (with inputs from IANS)

