Security alert: 20 most common passwords leaked by hackers on the dark web

Most of us want to have convenient and easy-to-remember passwords. That’s because the majority is unaware of the whole underground world of internet where these easy passwords are hacked and decoded time and again and transacted in leaked data worth millions of dollars.

A new report published by mobile security company Lookout last month shed light on the most commonly found passwords among the troves of leaked data including personal details and account info of millions on the dark web.

As per a December blog post from the same firm, the emails of nearly 80% online consumers have been leaked at one point or another on the dark web. This means many of us may have our security compromised due to the convenience sought with simple passwords. Do you have a password that might be doing rounds on the dark web? Check the list below to find out the 20 most common ones leaked by hackers.

123456

123456789

Qwerty

Password

12345

12345678

111111

1234567

123123

Qwerty123

1q2w3e

1234567890

DEFAULT

0

Abc123

654321

123321

Qwertyuiop

Iloveyou

666666

In the unfortunate scenario where you are the owner of these commonly used passwords, it is time to try safer combinations. Your password should be longer than the minimum required characters, should not be known information about you and should have special characters.