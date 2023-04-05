OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with ANC launched in India at Rs 2,999

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus has launched the new Nord Buds 2 in India alongside the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 succeed the affordable OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds. As per the company, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come with BassWave Enhancement, which helps audio content to stay true to its original quality and exhibit a broad bass. It’s equipped with a 12.4mm driver unit to increase bass quality for bolder beats. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides instantaneous response for ultimately bolder and crystal-clear audio.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be available starting 11 April at Rs 2,999 via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores. ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 200 on credit card full swipe, and credit and debit card EMI on purchase of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

To provide an immersive experience, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 reduces background noise through an instinctive Active Noise Cancellation feature with 25dB depth and a dual-core processor. OnePlus Nord buds use an AI algorithm, an advanced technology that allows users to make clear calls using a dual mic system that amplifies the human voice. To retain peace and silence, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 brings users Transparency Mode, which allows users to play music while still being able to hear outside voices and background noise.

By delivering several modes, including Balanced, Serenade, Bass and Bold, users can choose which on the sound quality they want highlighted. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was designed in collaboration with Dolby Atmos technology that amplifies its mobile phone speakers and Dirac Audio Tuner for smoother performance with higher fidelity, especially when connected to a OnePlus device.

A full charge of the earbuds can lst up to 7 hours without its case and 36 hours with a charging case. It only takes 10 minutes of charging to guarantee up to 5 hours of usage, with the Active Noise Cancellation off. It is also durable against dust and water with a certified IP55 rating. To improve functionality, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 allows users to customize settings using quick taps and long presses to dictate an action.