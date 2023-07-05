OnePlus Nord 2 gets massive price cut after OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch, check offers

OnePlus Nord 3 launched | Photo: Amazon

OnePlus launched its Nord 3 5G, the sequel to the smash hit OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. Featuring a 6.74 inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is designed to stand out in any situation and has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.5 per cent with side bezels measuring just 1.46mm. And yes, it has an alert slider.

Inside the phone beats the heart of a flagship - the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM means 42.9 per cent better CPU performance than OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and a massive 58.6 per cent GPU performance increase, as well as being able to keep up to 44 apps alive at the same time. And OnePlus Nord 3 5G can also keep itself alive for an extended period thanks to its 5000 mAh battery - more than 10 per cent bigger than OnePlus Nord 2T. Thanks to 80W SUPERVOOC charging and OnePlus's Battery Health Engine technology, OnePlus Nord 3 5G will charge quickly and safely for up to 1600 charging cycles.

Around the back of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the same imaging hardware seen in the smash hit OnePlus 11 5G launched earlier this year, with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and OnePlus-developed algorithms designed to give great imaging results every time.

Finally, OnePlus Nord 3 5G also launches with OxygenOS 13.1, the latest version of OnePlus’s operating system, which gives a 40 per cent reduction in application power consumption and 15% faster app installation than OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Prices, offers

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is designed to give users pretty much everything they could ask for from their smartphone. Starting at just Rs 33,999 and going on sale on July 15, it is the most powerful OnePlus Nord phone ever and combines blazing-fast performance with dazzling photography and a beautiful and timeless OnePlus design, available in Misty Green or Tempest Gray.

OnePlus Nord 2, 2T: Price difference

As the new OnePlus Nord 3 is now available on the market for sale, the prices of the OnePlus Nord 2 are likely to go down. The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 29,999 and a 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999.

Now the OnePlus Nord 2 5G model, Blue Haze, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage is available at Rs 30,999.00 on Amazon making it cheaper by Rs 4,000. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is now available at Rs 28,999 on the online retail platform. Which is now Rs 1,000 cheaper than the time it was launched.