OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India launch today: Watch livestream here [Video]

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus BWZ2 ANC will be launched in India today (July 5) at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch event. The company has already revealed many details about the key product, OnePlus Nord 3 5G phone ahead of the launch and the rest of the details will be shared in the event that will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. The OnePlus Nord Summer Launch event will begin at 7:00pm IST and you can watch the event live through the link below.





OnePlus revealed that OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come in two colourways – Tempest Gray and Misty Green – designed to give two completely different feels to the latest mid-range phone from OnePlus. OnePlus Nord 3 5G in Tempest Gray has a textured matte finish, projecting strength and permanence, while the new Misty Green colourway features a glossy and beautiful hand-feel.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s main camera sensor is the Sony IMX890, the same 50 megapixel sensor used in this year’s flagship phone the OnePlus 11 5G, and comes equipped with the same optical image stabilization technology too. It will also feature OnePlus’s proprietary photography algorithms - also seen on OnePlus 11.

More details about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and the OnePlus BWZ2 ANC will be revealed at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event.