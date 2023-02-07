OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Watch OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R India live launch here [Video]

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus is launching a range of products including the flagship OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad and others at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The OnePlus Cloud 11 event will begin at 7:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. It is worth noting that few of these products are already available in China, and few are making their global debut today. The OnePlus 11 series smartphones - OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R are the key attractions of the major launch event and the company has already revealed the design and specifications of the upcoming phones. If you are interested in watching the OnePlus 11 5G launch live, you can watch it at the YouTube window below.





Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with up to 16 GB RAM, state-of-the-art 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a whopping 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100% in 25 minutes.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, downtime is down to a minimum. The company also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will be the first OnePlus device to take advantage of four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It also comes with a "three-main-sensor" triple-camera system. The OnePlus 11 5G will come with two colorways, Titan Black and Eternal Green. The highlight of its design is that there is a K-shape curve along the camera decor which make the module more vivid with the flow of light.