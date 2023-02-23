Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 5,650 on Flipkart after Rs 32,349 discount, check details

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available with a great discount on Flipkart. As Nothing is working on the Nothing Phone (1) successor, the Nothing Phone (2), Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the smartphone. As per the company, the Nothing Phone (1) is the best-selling smartphone in the segment and you can buy the device in less than Rs 6,000. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. At the launch, the models were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. The company later increased the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. But currently, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at Rs 5,650 on Flipkart after a Rs 32,349 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart after Rs 11,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 25,650. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 5,650.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.