Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, calls it 'one of the best'

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most popular smartphones across the globe and has received a tremendous response.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, calls it 'one of the best'
Although Pei was impressed by iPhone 14 Pro’s features, he called out Apple for the profit margin.

In a rare turn of events, Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviewed and lauded the Apple iPhone 14 Pro over his UK-based tech firm’s first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). Carl Pei has been quite vocal about seeking inspiration from Apple and in a latest video shared by Nothing on YouTube, the tech entrepreneur can be seen sharing his honest opinion about the flagship Apple phone.

After using the Apple iPhone 14 Pro for a while, Carl Pei believes that one of the key features of the flagship device, the Dynamic Island, is a bit overhyped as it does not change the way you use the smartphone. When it comes to cameras, Pei was left in awe by the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera capabilities. The CEO recommended Apple iPhone 14 Pro over his Nothing Phone (1) for better photography skills. Watch Carl Pei’s review of Apple iPhone 14 Pro here.

Although Pei was impressed by iPhone 14 Pro’s features, he called out Apple for the profit margin. While comparing the design of the two smartphones, Pei spoke out in favour of Phone (1)’s unique Glyph Interface at the rear that lights up the phone whenever the user receives a notification.

Also read: Apple’s ‘highest-selling’ iPhone available at Rs 21,450 on Flipkart after Rs 19,549 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most popular smartphones across the globe and has received a tremendous response. The buyers are facing long waiting periods to get their hands on the device and with recent Covid-19 restrictions in China, it appears buyers will have to wait a bit more.

On the other hand, Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment and it received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In very limited time, the brand has managed to create a dedicated group of followers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.