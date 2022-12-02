Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, calls it 'one of the best'

Although Pei was impressed by iPhone 14 Pro’s features, he called out Apple for the profit margin.

In a rare turn of events, Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviewed and lauded the Apple iPhone 14 Pro over his UK-based tech firm’s first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). Carl Pei has been quite vocal about seeking inspiration from Apple and in a latest video shared by Nothing on YouTube, the tech entrepreneur can be seen sharing his honest opinion about the flagship Apple phone.

After using the Apple iPhone 14 Pro for a while, Carl Pei believes that one of the key features of the flagship device, the Dynamic Island, is a bit overhyped as it does not change the way you use the smartphone. When it comes to cameras, Pei was left in awe by the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera capabilities. The CEO recommended Apple iPhone 14 Pro over his Nothing Phone (1) for better photography skills. Watch Carl Pei’s review of Apple iPhone 14 Pro here.





Although Pei was impressed by iPhone 14 Pro’s features, he called out Apple for the profit margin. While comparing the design of the two smartphones, Pei spoke out in favour of Phone (1)’s unique Glyph Interface at the rear that lights up the phone whenever the user receives a notification.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most popular smartphones across the globe and has received a tremendous response. The buyers are facing long waiting periods to get their hands on the device and with recent Covid-19 restrictions in China, it appears buyers will have to wait a bit more.

On the other hand, Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment and it received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In very limited time, the brand has managed to create a dedicated group of followers.