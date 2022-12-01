Search icon
Apple’s ‘highest-selling’ iPhone available at Rs 21,450 on Flipkart after Rs 19,549 discount, check details

The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Apple iPhone 11 received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian festival sale.

Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020 and it is one of the most popular iPhone models till now. Discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 11 is still a worthy smartphone with good camera and decent performance. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued. Apple iPhone 11 series was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900, however on Flipkart you can get iPhone 11 in just Rs 21,450.

Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart and the ecommerce platform is offering 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card which means that you can get Rs 2,049 off on a smartphone. In addition to this, you can also get a Rs 17,500 discount on Apple iPhone 11, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 21,450. Also read: Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play launched in India

Apple iPhone 11 received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian festival sale. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. It is currently one of the most affordable iPhone available in the market and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020.  When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front.

