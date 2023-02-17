‘Not my star’: India vs Australia test match viewers left stranded, start hilarious memefest as Hotstar goes down

India vs Australia Hotstar

India vs Australia test match in Delhi for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being livestream on Hotstar but unfortunately, the streaming service went down leaving scores of viewers stranded. Disney+ Hotstar is the only OTT platform that has rights to show the livestream of India vs Australia test series. Hotstar was streaming the 2nd test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy that team India is leading when the website suddenly went down. Not just the website, the Hotstar app was also down. As viewers were not able to watch the interesting test match, they started a memefest on Twitter.



People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/EaPahBmW3u — Anjali (@Anjali_14_) February 17, 2023

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/kZZ7YWaWEk — ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ (@boringlifebc) February 17, 2023

Indian is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 1-0. Today is the first day of the second test match against Australia. The visiting team has already lost 6 wickets.