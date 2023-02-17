Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

‘Not my star’: India vs Australia test match viewers left stranded, start hilarious memefest as Hotstar goes down

Not just the website, the Hotstar app was also down. As viewers were not able to watch the interesting test match, they started a memefest on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

‘Not my star’: India vs Australia test match viewers left stranded, start hilarious memefest as Hotstar goes down
India vs Australia Hotstar

India vs Australia test match in Delhi for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being livestream on Hotstar but unfortunately, the streaming service went down leaving scores of viewers stranded. Disney+ Hotstar is the only OTT platform that has rights to show the livestream of India vs Australia test series. Hotstar was streaming the 2nd test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy that team India is leading when the website suddenly went down. Not just the website, the Hotstar app was also down. As viewers were not able to watch the interesting test match, they started a memefest on Twitter.
 

 

 

 

 

Indian is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 1-0. Today is the first day of the second test match against Australia. The visiting team has already lost 6 wickets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.