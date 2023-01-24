Meta expands features of end-to-end encryption on Messenger and how it works

Meta-owned Facebook announced Messenger to get end-to-end encryption for users' security and privacy on messages and calls. End-to-end encrypted conversations protect the content of your texts and call from the minute it leaves your device until it reaches the recipient's device.

This implies that no one else, not even Meta, can see or hear what is sent or said. Mark Zuckerberg announced on January 23, 2023, the introduction of some of the features you enjoy in Messenger will now be available in end-to-end encrypted chats such as chat themes, group profile images, active status and more.

How your chat is protected with end-to-end encryption:

An end-to-end encrypted discussion is protected by a unique key that is shared among all participating devices. Your device locks the message while it is being sent when you send it in a conversation that is end-to-end encrypted. Only a device that has one of the conversation's keys can unlock this message.

End-to-end encrypted discussions and messages on Facebook chat and Messenger can be reported if you believe they violate our community standards.

Up to 30 of the most recent texts from a discussion that you choose to report and transmit to us from your smartphone will be available for you to read and review. Additionally, you have six hours after a communication has vanished from an end-to-end encrypted conversation to report it.

Key points about end-to-end encrypted conversations:

On Messenger or Facebook chat, you are unable to report video or audio calls.

Someone in end-to-end encrypted communication can see or hear the message's contents if they chose to share it with someone else.

You should be aware that chat customizations are not end-to-end encrypted. Nicknames, chat themes, rapid responses, and other chat customizations are available.

No one outside the call can see or hear your voice or video when you utilise Play Together or Watch Together. However, for the game to function, specific actions are transmitted to outside gaming servers.

List of features that are added in the end-to-end encryption mode: