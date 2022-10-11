Search icon
MediaTek unveils new Dimensity 1080 chipset for 5G smartphones

The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

MediaTek has unveiled the new Dimensity 1080 chipset for 5G smartphones today (October 11). As per the company, the new 5G chipset offers a nice performance bump and significantly upgraded camera features compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920.

The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz, combined with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, for faster performance whether users are gaming, streaming or browsing. The chipset’s 6nm design provides a host of power-savings benefits that deliver longer battery life.

With support for a 200MP main camera and MediaTek’s Imagiq image signal processor (ISP), the Dimensity 1080 packs all the latest camera features users need to take super high-quality photos and videos. Plus, the chipset integrates a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution, offering the streamer generation superior video capture results in all lighting conditions.

“Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimizing power and performance, the Dimensity 1080 offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do,” CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. 

Gamers can take advantage of the Dimensity 1080’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming enhancements for speedy performance and seamless connectivity, along with the chipset’s integrated AI processing unit 3.0 (APU 3.0) for optimal power efficiency. Additionally, the Dimensity 1080 supports sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity so gamers can enjoy uninterrupted, smooth gaming wherever they go.

While the Dimensity 1080 offers several key upgrades over its predecessor, both chipsets share some of the same hardware and software to help brands accelerate time to market.

