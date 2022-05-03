Massive price drop for Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart: Know how to get discount of over Rs 21,000

File Photo

If you are wanting to buy an iPhone 13, then we have an offer to tell you about. Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is going live from today i.e. May 3, 2022. During this sale, you will be able to buy iPhone 13 at the lowest of prices.

Notably, iPhone 13 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. This price is for the model with 128GB storage, but now the same model can be yours for just Rs 53,900.

More than Rs 21,000 off on iPhone 13

The 128GB model of iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 74,900. If you are a member of the Flipkart Club then you will get 5% off. Apart from this, if you have a good-condition phone then you will get an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,000. Those who own an iPhone 12 can avail of a discount of Rs 16,000 on seven iPhone 13 purchases. Apart from this, if you have an HDFC Bank card then you will get an additional discount of Rs 5,000. In this way, overall the starting price of the iPhone 13 becomes Rs 53,900.

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone is powered by an A15 Bionic processor with 6 core CPU. Apart from this, it has 16 core neural engines. With the iPhone 13, up to 512 GB of storage will be available. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display with 1000 nits brightness.

The iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. This time a new wide-angle camera has been given, whose aperture is f/1.6. With this, there is support for sensor optical stabilisation. Night mode has been made better than before. The second lens is also 12 megapixels ultra-wide and has an aperture of f/2.4.