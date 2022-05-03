WATCH: Video of bride and groom's unique jaimala ceremony in a ball pit goes viral

Instagram/@wedmegood

Wedding videos are all the rage right now, especially with the wedding season being carried out in full swing. The wedding is a festive occasion for two families and a lot of events take place during the day. One of the main events of a wedding is the jaimala ceremony of the bride and groom. Wedding guests, friends, and family members all look forward to the jaimala ceremony. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows a bride and groom getting ready to exchange the varmala uniquely.

READ | Communal clash in Jodhpur: CM Gehlot cancels birthday program as tensions rise, chairs high-level meeting

The bride and groom can be seen exchanging varmala in a ball pit. The video shows the couple arriving on the circular stage. As soon as they climb onto the stage, the friends and family of the couple can be seen pouring bags of mini pink balloons in it. The bride and groom then enter the ball pit and exchange garlands.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named WedMeGood. The video was captioned, "Jaimala in a Ball Pool? A little bit wedding, a little bit obstacle course? Hmmm …. Tell us what you think."

The video is going viral and already has more than 51,000 likes on it.