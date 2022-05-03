AndhaDhun reloaded: Second wife, lover arrested two years after Pune man's body was found

File photo

Police have arrested a Pune man's second wife and her lover who allegedly killed him to commandeer his property. Notably, the man, identified as 48-year-old Savkar Tatyaba Ghule, was found dead along the old Mumbai-Pune highway, nearly 2 years ago.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, police have identified the accused as Pallavi Savkar Ghule alias Pallavi Vitthal Chilwant (38) and her boyfriend Ganesh Devram Darekar (32), who in 2019 had decided to con Ghule.

It is important to note that Darekar (an auto driver) and Chilwant (a home nurse) were neighbours and were having an affair. Darekar had a wife and a kid, and Chilwant was a divorcee.

READ | NTA NEET 2022: Registration date extended till May 15, check steps to apply, documents required, direct link

It was Darekar who had told Chilwant about his uncle Ghule, a resident of Junnar in Pune. About the case, Police sub-inspector Sopan Rakhonde of Koparkhairane police station said, "Darekar told Chilwant that his uncle stayed alone as his first wife had left him and he had property in Junnar. The plan was Chilwant would befriend Ghule and persuade him to marry her and later usurp his property which could be divided among her and Darekar. Everything went as per plan and they got married in December 2019."

Chilwant then asked Ghule to sell his property, which he agreed to, however, Ghule later learned about his wife's affair with his nephew and started to distance himself.

In July 2020, Ghule went to his hometown in Junnar and with the plan of killing him, Chilwant and Darekar went to Junnar too.

READ | Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid after gap of 2 years

On the way back home, they poisoned his food and after he fell unconscious, they killed him and dumped his body on the roadside. After Ghule's death, Chilwant used the hospital stamp, that she was working in, to fake a letter of death and also obtained a death certificate with Darekar's help.

Later, with time, both the families learned about Ghule's death, including his first wife. The family also found out about the forged death certificate and applied with the Junnar police.

"Since he was staying here with his second wife, the application reached us. We then detained his second wife and she revealed the whole story," Rakhonde said.

Police officials confirmed that the cause of death was found to be a head injury. An FIR was registered with the Khalapur police on Friday and the two were arrested. Further investigations are being carried out as of now.