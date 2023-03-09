Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Instagram back for users after massive global outage

In October last year, Instagram had faced an outage which told users that their account was suspended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Instagram back for users after massive global outage
Instagram

Instagram is back and working again after facing a global outage on Thursday morning. Thousands of Instagram users were facing issues while accessing the platform on March 9. On the online outage monitor website Downdetector, users started reporting the issue earlier in the morning, which peaked at more than 62,000.

As per the website, 10% of users had reported problems while using the website, 3% while logging in and 87% while using the app on their smartphone. Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the "technical issue" because of which users were facing trouble accessing the platform.

The company tweeted from its @InstagramComms account: "A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user said, "Is Instagram down or is my internet just trash?" another asked, "Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren't loading".

In October last year, Instagram had faced an outage which told users that their account was suspended.

Later, the company had tweeted: "We've resolved this bug now -- it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry." (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.