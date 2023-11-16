Headlines

Technology

Technology

Indian government’s ‘high risk’ warning for Google users, you maybe under attack

As most of the day-to-day things are now done online, we often store and share a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and others via our browser. The vulnerability is a serious concern for Google Chrome users.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 119.0.6045.123 for Windows, Mac and Linux users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a vulnerability has been reported in Google browser which can allow remote attackers to cause you harm. The vulnerability can be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges or cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system. As most of the day-to-day things are now done online, we often store and share a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and others via our browser. The vulnerability is a serious concern for Google Chrome users.

As per the warning, the vulnerability exists in Google Chrome due to use-after-free flaw in the Web Audio component. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website. Google rolls out updates for its browser from time to time to keep the users updated, however many users don’t update the app often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the app are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. 

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

