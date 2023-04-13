Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google TV offering more than 800 free TV channels, Hindi shows also available

Google is also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Google TV offering more than 800 free TV channels, Hindi shows also available
Google TV

Google has announced that it is introducing a new live TV experience that lets you browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers, organized in one easy-to-use guide right in the Live tab. The tech giant is integrating access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly into the Live tab, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV. 

Apart from this, the company is also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. You can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

These days we have more ways to stream movies and TV shows than ever, but as streaming services multiply, so do our monthly bills. Luckily, there’s been an increase in the number of free TV options available, offering everything from local news and popular shows to hit movies. But with all the choices out there, it can be hard to know what's available and how to find it. That's where Google TV comes in.

From breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there's something for everyone. And with no subscriptions or fees, it's never been easier to jump in and start watching.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.