Google TV offering more than 800 free TV channels, Hindi shows also available

Google has announced that it is introducing a new live TV experience that lets you browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers, organized in one easy-to-use guide right in the Live tab. The tech giant is integrating access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly into the Live tab, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV.

Apart from this, the company is also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. You can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

These days we have more ways to stream movies and TV shows than ever, but as streaming services multiply, so do our monthly bills. Luckily, there’s been an increase in the number of free TV options available, offering everything from local news and popular shows to hit movies. But with all the choices out there, it can be hard to know what's available and how to find it. That's where Google TV comes in.

From breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there's something for everyone. And with no subscriptions or fees, it's never been easier to jump in and start watching.