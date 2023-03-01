Google to introduce eSIM transfer on Android phones in 2023, simplifying phone switching for users

Google's recent announcement about the upcoming eSIM transfer capabilities for Android phones has garnered attention from tech enthusiasts worldwide. This exciting development is set to revolutionize the process of changing phones, as users will no longer need to unregister their eSIM on the old device and reactivate it on the new one. This can be a frustrating and time-consuming process, which the upcoming eSIM transfer feature aims to eliminate. This new capability will make transferring eSIM profiles between devices a seamless and effortless experience.

Deutsche Telekom, one of the leading carriers in the world, has already announced that they will be one of the first to adopt eSIM transfer capabilities for Android handsets. This exciting development comes after months of leaks and beta tests, which showcased the ability to convert physical SIM cards to eSIM, along with the transfer tools that Google has officially announced.

The eSIM trend is not new, as Apple has already eliminated physical SIM cards from its latest iPhone series in the United States. Android users will surely find switching phones to be lot simpler because of Google's eSIM transfer feature. It is expected that other smartphone manufacturers will follow suit in the coming years, which will be a welcome development for Android users.

Google also announced exciting partnerships and recent smartphone launches from its partners, such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi, which have all used Android features like Nearby Share and digital car keys. In addition, the company showcased a brand-new set of Android features rolling out from today, along with a promise that Fast Pair for Chromebooks will finally arrive in the near future.

Read more: Google Pixel Watch gets Apple Watch-like crash detection feature