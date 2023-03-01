Google Pixel Watch gets Apple Watch-like crash detection feature

Google Pixel Watch

Apple introduced falls detection technology with the Apple Watch Series 4 back in 2018 that determines if the user took a hard fall. Now, almost after 5 years, Google has announced that it is bringing a similar feature to all Pixel watches.

For those who are unaware, the fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users’ watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall and it automatically calls the emergency services if the user doesn`t move or responds within 30 seconds.

"You can turn the feature on in the `Updates` page on the Watch Companion app or directly on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app," it added.

The tech giant further mentioned that Pixel watches know the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a "vigorous physical activity" because of the company's machine learning algorithms and "rigorous testing."

"We trained this process using a broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimise potential false alarms," it added.

In October last year, Google had launched a portfolio of Pixel products, that included the very first Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.5, and mentioned that "Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you`ve taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialing if you`re unresponsive." (with inputs from IANS)