Google’s appeal against CCI’s Rs 936 crore penalty delayed by NCLAT: Report

Although Google appealed the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court, it later withdrew the case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has postponed the final hearing of Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a penalty of Rs 936 crore, media reports said.

In a notice released on November 24, the NCLAT deferred the hearing of Google’s appeal, which was scheduled for November 28, reports Moneycontrol.

The penalty was imposed on Google for abusing its dominant position in the Play Store ecosystem.

On September 25, the NCLAT announced that it would commence the final hearing of the case. On January 11, the tribunal declined to provide immediate relief to Google against the CCI’s order and scheduled the final hearing for April 2023.

Although Google appealed the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court, it later withdrew the case.

This is the second ongoing case against the tech giant by the CCI. In the first case, Google paid the entire penalty amount of Rs 1,337.76 crore imposed by CCI in the Android case. In October 2022, the CCI had penalised Google and directed it to desist from participating in anti-competitive practices and modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

