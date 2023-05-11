Search icon
Google Pixel Fold makes debut at I/O 2023, to rival dominance of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outer display with 2092x1080 pixel resolution and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with 2208x1840 pixel resolution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:28 AM IST

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone, has finally made its debut at the Google I/O 2023. The foldable smartphone market has recorded a significant growth in the last few years. The segment is largely dominated by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phone and other phone manufacturers have also entered the market to get their share. The launch of Google Pixel Fold is a significant push to the foldable phone market and a worthy rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The Google Pixel Fold comes with a clamshell like design as the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold but it has the aesthetics of recent Pixel phones.

Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outer display with 2092x1080 pixel resolution and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with 2208x1840 pixel resolution. The inner display has an ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. As per the report, the Google Pixel Fold weighs 283g.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset that also powers the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The chipset is said to be paired with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. When it comes to camera, the phone will get a triple camera setup with 48MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone comes with a 9.5MP sensor at the outer display and a 8MP sensor on the inner display.

