Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch at just Rs 9,999 with the Galaxy Note 9: Here's how

In August, Samsung during the Unpacked event unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 along with a Galaxy smartwatch.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts from Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 84,900.

The company has now launched a new offer for the Galaxy Note 9 buyers wherein they will also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm variant) for Rs 9,999 as opposed to the original price of the device which is Rs 24,990.This implies that customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 14,900 on the new smartwatch, whilst purchasing the Galaxy Note 9.

This news was shared on Twitter by Mumbai-based mobile retailer, Mahesh Telecom. The offer is valid from September 26 till October 20.

At the moment, there is no official word from Samsung, regarding this offer.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1440x2960pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM options. It will be offered in two storage variants – 128GB and 512GB along with a microSD card, expandable up to 512GB.

Running Android Oreo, the smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera set up – 12MP + 12MP sensors along with an 8MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G. A 4000mAh battery completes the package.

Besides the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the South Korean tech giant also launched the Galaxy smartwatch during the event. The wearable comes with heart rate sensor and boasts of longer battery life and better performance.

Samsung claimed that the new Galaxy Watch can run for several days with a single charge. The new version of the watch can be charged along with Galaxy Note 9 with wireless charger duo.

It will also act as a personal health trainer, as it will keep a track of your breathing, sleeping patterns and workout sessions. Stress management is a new feature on the watch. Its function is to keep an eye on your heart rate, and if it's too high it'll give you a notification to sit down and will display a breathing guide.

The Galaxy Watch has a circular display and is available in two sizes, 46mm and 42mm respectively. It has a touchscreen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It can be used as standalone as it supports the LTE connectivity, meaning you'll get all of your notifications and more even if you don't have your smartphone with you.

The Galaxy watch also has a rotating bezel, which we've witnessed on previous watches, and there are a ton of straps and the choice of 60,000 watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch is also swim ready as it is water resisitant.