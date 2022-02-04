Garena Free Fire Top 5 pro tips and tricks

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that is available for mobile phones and tablet devices. It was made available solely with the intention to serve as an alternate to the target audience that was into the idea of regularly playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or better known as PUBG, which has now been banned. As of this day, Garena Free Fire is considered one of the most played battle royale games in India.

Tips to improve your gaming experience:

1. The use of The Gloo Wall- The Gloo Wall is a feature that is exclusive to Garena Free Fire and it is what helps to differentiate itself from a similar game like PUBG. Even though it only acts as a temporary shield against bullets and mainly light attacks, it is considered essential to be bought before entering the game’s battlefield.

2. Time to shoot when it's red hot: While aiming at the enemy in the game, players would notice their sights turn red for a brief moment, those red sights can be considered a direct indication to take the shot as the enemy is in your line of fire.

3. Be sneaky: This tip can be considered common to every available battle royale game and not just Garena but in games like these, survival of the sneakiest is key. More than shooting your enemies, avoiding to get shot at is the best way to win the game.

4. Changing locations: One of the most important things to do is to just keep moving. Make sure that the enemies have no idea what your last known location works in sync with you sneaking upon them for an unexpected attack.

5. Revival: There is no point in helping to revive anyone else when you are low on health yourself and have a real shot at winning the game.