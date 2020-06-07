Four satellites launched by China in two days: Report

While the entire world was focused on NASA and SpaceX's historic launch of the first manned orbital spaceflight from the US, China made two successful rocket flights back to back.

As per the recent reports of the Space.com, China also launched two flights at the same time during NASA's Demo-2 mission blast off toward the International Space Station on May 30.

At first, Beijing launched two new technology-demonstrating satellites at 4:13 am (Beijing time). The satellites made a successful lift-off into space aboard a Long March-11 rocket, according to Chinese state media outlet CCTV.

"Peng Kunya, a chief designer of the Long March-11, said that it was the first time that the Long March-11 was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, proving its adaptability to different launch sites," CCTV said in its report.

Within the next 36 hours, China launched another satellite duo aloft from the northwest region of the nation.

A Long March-2D rocket started its journey from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on May 31 at 4:53 p.m. Beijing time (4:53 a.m. EDT or 0853 GMT).

One of the satellites was Gaofen-9 according to Xinhua. The civilian remote sensing satellite has the capability to take photographs with a resolution of roughly 3.3 feet (1 meter).

"It will be used in land surveys, urban planning, road network design and crop yield estimates, as well as disaster relief," Xinhua stated.

The other satellite is HEAD-4, which is designed to support the Internet of Things (IoT) and allows connected devices to receive and send information from orbit.