Flipkart vs Amazon: Apple AirPods at lowest price in Republic Day sale

Apple AirPods

Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sales are now live and both the e-commerce are offering attractive deals on products across various categories including Apple iPhones, smart TVs, heaters, washing machines and others. One such product that is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Republic Day sale and Amazon Republic Day sale is Apple AirPods. The Apple AirPods are one of the most popular TWS earbuds around the globe. Launched in 2016 along with iPhone 7, the AirPods was the first Bluetooth earbuds from Apple and the device became an instant hit due to its ease of use. As of now, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer value for money, have decent features and battery life. If you are planning to buy Apple AirPods from the Republic Day sale on Flipkart or Amazon, here is a comparison that will help you to get the best deal.

Flipkart sale: Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 9,499 on Flipkart. During the Republic Day sale, the ecommerce platform is offering 10% off on Citi Bank and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 8,250 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. With all bank discounts and offers, it is possible to get Apple AirPods at around Rs 1,000 from the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

Amazon sale: Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are available at a reduced price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon. During the Republic Day sale, the ecommerce platform is offering 10% off on State Bank of India (SBI) credit card transactions. In addition to this, buyers can get up to 6 months free Spotify Premium subscription.