Elon Musk’s Twitter bans over 6.8 lakh accounts in India as part of major overhaul

Under Elon Musk, the microblogging platform has taken down 1,548 accounts in the country for promoting terrorism.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Elon Musk’s Twitter bans over 6.8 lakh accounts in India as part of major overhaul
Representational Image

Twitter suspended a record 682,420 accounts between January 26 and February 25 for encouraging child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity in India, as the company struggles to become profitable under Elon Musk and makes dramatic measures that have angered users.

As part of the upheaval under Musk, the microblogging service suspended 1,548 accounts for encouraging violence.

According to Twitter's monthly report under the new IT Rules, 2021, the company only got 73 complaints from Indian customers throughout that time period.

In addition, Twitter dealt with 27 complaints from users who were unhappy with account bans.

After looking into the details, we decided to reinstate 10 of these account suspensions. The corporation has confirmed that it is continuing to "suspend the remaining reported accounts."

During that same period, "we also got 24 queries pertaining to general questions concerning Twitter accounts," it said.

Large digital and social media platforms with more than 5 million users are required to provide monthly compliance reports in accordance with the new IT Regulations 2021.

Also, READ: Old Apple iPhone value: Your old iPhone could be worth over Rs 50 lakh; all you need to know

On April 1, Twitter was said to be doing rid of all historical verified Blue check marks, and users would have to pay either Rs 900 per month or Rs 9,400 per year to keep the Blue Badge with verification, which comes with perks like being able to edit tweets and submit lengthier text/video content.

(With IANS inputs)

