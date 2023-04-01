Old Apple iPhone value: Your old iPhone could be worth over Rs 50 lakh; all you need to know | File Photo

Buzz never seems to cease around Apple iPhones and with every new edition, thousands of old ones are discarded every year. While some people exchange their old phones for new ones, many just shelve them. However, these old premium iPhones that were once the latest technology, could be a lottery sitting inside your cupboard.

With passing time, obsolete models of iPhone and other Apple products like iPod have exponentially grown in value in some cases. Over the years, the worth of earlier generation iPhones has grown to thousands and lakhs of rupees. Worth of the first generation Apple iPhone was now up to $24,000 or Rs 19.72 lakh on eBay, the NYPost reported last year.

Similarly, a first-gen sealed iPhone sold at an auction for over $63,000 in February this year. This was more than 100 times the original value of the iPhone model. Currently, another unopened Apple iPhone 2007 is up for auction at a minimum price of $32,000 or around Rs 26 lakh. As per an NY Times report, this is the floor price of the 2007 iPhone.

Furthermore, original iPod classic models that were released in 2001 can now fetch as much as $49,000 or over Rs 40 lakh. In fact, newer models than 2007, with their large storage capability reportedly preferred by many fans and collectors, can also sell for thousands or few lakhs. A fourth generation iPhone, a U2 edition model, reportedly sold for an astonishing $90,000.

Meanwhile, opened and used iPhone als carry value. They can be sold or even traded-in with Apple. Apple has a set list of trade-in values for all iPhone models for exchange offer. These range from up to Rs 57,800 for the latest iPhone 13 models.