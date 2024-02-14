ChatGPT to soon get ‘memory’, will be able to remember information about…

The users can turn off memory at any time. While memory is off, they won’t create or use memories.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the most used AI chatbots across the globe. Scores of users access the AI tool for day to day usage. Over the time, ChatGPT has improved significantly and now it appears that the users are going to enjoy a personalised experience while using the platform as it is testing a “memory” feature that will allow the bot to remember information about you and your conversations over time.

“You can also turn it off entirely. We are rolling out to a small portion of ChatGPT free and Plus users this week to learn how useful it is. We will share plans for broader roll out soon,“ OpenAI said in a statement.

“ChatGPT’s memory will get better the more you use it and you’ll start to notice the improvements over time”.

“If you want ChatGPT to forget something, just tell it. You can also view and delete specific memories or clear all memories in settings,” the company informed.

If you’d like to have a conversation without using memory, use temporary chat.

“Temporary chats won’t appear in history, won’t use memory, and won’t be used to train our models,” said the company. GPTs will have their own distinct memory. Builders will have the option to enable memory for their GPTs.

“Like your chats, memories are not shared with builders. To interact with a memory-enabled GPT, you will also need to have memory on,” said OpenAI.