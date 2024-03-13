Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top mistakes Indians make when applying for USA visas

CETPA Infotech Alliances: The precise coalition for the fruition of IT industry

With 32% surge in AI jobs, B.Tech in AI & Data Science is a rising choice among students

Rishabh Pant joins netizens to have a laugh at Delhi Capitals' post, his reaction goes viral

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Top mistakes Indians make when applying for USA visas

With 32% surge in AI jobs, B.Tech in AI & Data Science is a rising choice among students

Rishabh Pant joins netizens to have a laugh at Delhi Capitals' post, his reaction goes viral

Diabetes Symptoms: 7 signs of high blood sugar

Delhi Capital's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Things to know about Area 51

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

HomeTechnology

Technology

CETPA Infotech Alliances: The precise coalition for the fruition of IT industry

Alliances have had a great positive impact on fruition of any field if carried forward the right way. In this digital era alliances with great businesses succour to affirmative progression.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 02:59 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Alliances have had a great positive impact on fruition of any field if carried forward the right way. In this digital era alliances with great businesses succour to affirmative progression. CETPA InfotechPvt. Ltd. has earned a great name for 2 decades now, since its foundation stone was laid in 2004. They have forever worked hard to train freshmen, students and IT professionals to pave their way to success. They have collaborated with big industrial names like Google, Wipro, TCS iON, Microsoft, Upgrad and more to contribute in technical advancement in career-oriented learning. 
 
The Key Highlights of the Alliance
 
Alliances keep emerging with the progression of events, but the main focus relies entirely upon the dynamic and appealing internship programs. This is one element that keeps revolving around the periphery of great drilling with the latest advancement of and the ever-changing the digital world. The Internship Programs in alliance with big brands, powered by CETPA, aspires to unite the advanced IT educational proficiency of CETPA with the vast technical experience of the industry.
 
The brands offer skills by various means propounding commendable IT service, offering endwise business outcomes. They assist candidates in configuring the processes to work as they currently do, or as the software endorses and allows them to choose the best industry practices based on the business constraints.
 
The learning programs are designed as the latest industry trends demand.
The best industry practices for protective measures against cyber threats.
IT tactic management, business stability planning, planning defence mechanism against cyber-attacks.
The learning programs assist students and professionals to understand various technologies. 
 
Anticipated Aftermaths
 
The aftermaths of these partnerships encompass well beyond the boundaries of the entities with CETPA. The Internship Programs of these alliances intends to set a new industry standard for IT education and professional trainings. The emphasis lies in creating ground-breaking training programs that connect the split between classroom learning and practical industry skills, setting higher opportunities for tech-ed in totality.
Through real-world logical thinking skills, problem-solving skills and hands-on training, these Internship Programs aspires to certify participants in gaining skills that match the industry level, making them well-furnished for their careers ahead in the digital industry. Collaborative research programs, other important predictable outcomes, could create revolutions in addressing challenging technical problems and contribute to industrial evolvement.
 
Students and the Tech Education
 
Companies like Google, Wipro, TCS iON, Microsoft, and Upgrad play a crucial role, these days, to evolve the best out of the candidates through learning and development; whether they be students or professionals. This motivates, inspires and has a positive impact on their overall development. This alliance conceives the idea toward the upliftment of quality of professionals who are willing to enter the tech industry, subsequently nurturing the growth and development of the industry. 
In this challenging and cut-throat competitive digital world, the students get into a world that is filled with ample opportunities. They can start from the scratch, grow, and excel in their careers, with ample scope toward exposure to the industry. 
 
Types of Alliance: 
 
Big brands have various credentials to allot when it comes to Training Partnership. In case of CETPA, Microsoft is the Silver Partner, then comes Google Alliance, TCS iON acts as the Skill Partner, Wipro – the Credential Platform Partner, whereas Upgrad certifies as the Offline Learning Center Partner. These various platforms of partnership give ample opportunities for learning and development for the advancement of their careers. 
 
Summing Up
 
The alliance between CETPA Infotech and Google, Wipro, TCS iON, Microsoft, Upgrad and more denotes a thrilling outbreak in the chronicle of tech-education in our nation. These partnerships symbolize the need to take the current digital era to a new horizon and turning it into reality. 
Considering this advancement and reaching new heights gives a great hope that such alliances are the future of technological learning and development, and assures promising careers to aspirants and professionals. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

'Chal bahar nikal': When Kapil Dev said this to dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement