Apple takes inspiration from Nothing, to launch earbuds with transparent design

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch Beats Studio Buds+ in the coming weeks as the earbuds were mistakenly listed on Amazon ahead of the official announcement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Beats Studio Buds+

Nothing has gained significant popularity in the tech community within a couple of years of its launch. Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Earbuds introduced a new design language which was appreciated by many industry leaders, but a few said that the Carl Pei led UK-based brand is trying to copy Apple. But now it appears that one of the world’s most valuable companies, Apple, is following the path of Nothing. Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch Beats Studio Buds+ in the coming weeks as the earbuds were mistakenly listed on Amazon ahead of the official announcement. Although the listing has now been removed, it completely revealed the details of Apple earbuds along with launch date and price. The Beats Studio Buds+ will debut on May 18 and will carry a price tag of $169.95. For those who don’t know, Beats was acquired by Apple in a massive multi-billion dollar deal in 2014.

As revealed in the listing, the Beats Studio Buds+ will feature a new transparent design that looks quite similar to design philosophy of Nothing as seen in the Ear (1) and Ear (2) earbuds. Overall the Studio Buds+ look quite similar to  original Studio Buds released in 2021. Apart from the white transparent colour, the earbuds will be offered in Black and Ivory colour options.

The Beats Studio Buds+ with ‘stemless’ design and company case are believed to be a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro. The upcoming earbuds from Apple will be  compatible with both Apple and Android devices and come with several features including one-touch pairing, automatic switching between devices, Hey Siri support, and Find My support.

