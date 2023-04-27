Apple Saket ‘bans’ entry of rivals, similar deal with Ambani-owned mall

Apple Saket

Apple launched its first official retail store in India last week in Ambani-owned mall for which the tech giant got an exclusive deal. Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the Apple BKC after meeting Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani at their Rs 15,000 residence in Mumbai. The company is paying Rs 42 lakh rent along with some revenue share for the massive store in Jio World Mall. Apart from this, the tech giant managed to get an exclusivity zone in the mall where 22 competing brands including Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and others are barred from occupying space or displaying any advertisement. Now, as per a latest report by Economic Times, Apple has secured similar exclusive space for Apple Saket as well.

The report mentions that Apple signed the deal with the mall in July 2022 and the company has given a list of 20 brands that cannot have stores near it. The company’s mentioned in the contract include Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus.

The Apple Saket store is almost half the size of Apple BKC but the company is paying similar rent for it. Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years. India is believed to be the next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant and it is planning to invest heavily on production in India in the coming years. Apple Saket features made in India Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads and uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.