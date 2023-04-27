Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple Saket ‘bans’ entry of rivals, similar deal with Ambani-owned mall

Apple Saket store is almost half the size of Apple BKC but the company is paying similar rent for it. Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Apple Saket ‘bans’ entry of rivals, similar deal with Ambani-owned mall
Apple Saket

Apple launched its first official retail store in India last week in Ambani-owned mall for which the tech giant got an exclusive deal. Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the Apple BKC after meeting Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani at their Rs 15,000 residence in Mumbai. The company is paying Rs 42 lakh rent along with some revenue share for the massive store in Jio World Mall. Apart from this, the tech giant managed to get an exclusivity zone in the mall where 22 competing brands including Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and others are barred from occupying space or displaying any advertisement. Now, as per a latest report by Economic Times, Apple has secured similar exclusive space for Apple Saket as well.

The report mentions that Apple signed the deal with the mall in July 2022 and the company has given a list of 20 brands that cannot have stores near it. The company’s mentioned in the contract include Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus.

The Apple Saket store is almost half the size of Apple BKC but the company is paying similar rent for it. Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years. India is believed to be the next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant and it is planning to invest heavily on production in India in the coming years. Apple Saket features made in India Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads and uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Application process for 347 posts to begin from April 29, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.