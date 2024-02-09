Twitter
Apple rolls out redesigned iCloud app for Windows

Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that iTunes for Windows is now four different apps, with standalone experiences for Apple Music and Apple TV out of preview.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Edited by

Apple has rolled out a redesigned iCloud app for Windows to offer new features and improvements to enhance the user experience.

Available for Windows 10 and 11, the new app includes a new onboarding and setup experience, displays an informative syncing status that shows the progress of uploading and downloading content from iCloud, and provides shortcuts to open iCloud content on a PC.

It also introduces improvements to photo syncing performance with Microsoft Photos, adds support for physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign in, reduces the frequency of sign-in prompts, and more.

“With the iCloud for Windows app, users can access photos, files, passwords, and other important information from their iPhone or other Apple devices on their Windows PC,” Apple said.

Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that iTunes for Windows is now four different apps, with standalone experiences for Apple Music and Apple TV out of preview.

The Apple Music app now features an updated UI, lossless playback, time-synced lyrics, and 4K Music Videos, ensuring that users get everything they expect, including their library and AirPlay.

With the new Apple TV app for Windows, users will be able to access all the same original Apple TV+ programming, along with their library and purchased or rented video content.

There’s also 4K playback and Subscription channels on Windows for the first time, along with being able to watch MLS Season Pass, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

