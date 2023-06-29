Search icon
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

The new Apple headphones will likely feature improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life, the report said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Apple

Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port.

The information was shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast 'Connected' last week, reports MacRumors.

Hurley said that he received the information from an anonymous source who previously shared correct details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds.

The Studio Pro is expected to be available in four colours -- Black, Navy, Sandstone and Deep Brown.

Also, as per the leaked images, the headphones will likely feature a very similar design to the Beats Studio3.

The headphones will likely feature a USB-C port for charging instead of micro-USB, upgraded microphones, optimised sound profiles, a new carrying case and support for Android features such as Fast Pair and Find My Device.

According to the source, it will also retain a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Moreover, the headphones will likely feature improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life, the report said.

