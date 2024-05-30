Viral Video: UFO spotted in New York sky during US Navy show, watch

TMZ first reported the story, noting that the UFO's rapid movement across the sky matched previously documented sightings.

A UFO was reportedly observed during a show by the US Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron on Long Island, New York on Friday. Witnesses captured the incident using mobile phone cameras. The unidentified flying object (UFO), also referred to as an unusual aerial phenomenon (UAP), was moving faster than the Blue Angels, a team known for their high-speed performances.

As reported by MARCA, the origin of the aircraft remains unexplained. Authorities have not yet determined whether it was an alien spacecraft, a vehicle utilising secret government technology or a drone.

Passengers on a flight flying over New York spotted a strange UFO. The object flew near the plane at great speed. pic.twitter.com/muYSIfHZCM — UFOYeti (@UFOYeti) May 23, 2024

Slow-motion footage shows the UFO flying directly in front of a plane before quickly disappearing, as the New York Post reported. According to a report submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center, the object appeared to be traveling at an altitude between 36,500 and 41,000 feet and its extraordinary speed and lack of a visible trail have left many questions unanswered.

Although UFO sightings have been recorded for decades, they were often dismissed due to poor-quality footage or general skepticism. However, MARCA noted that the improved quality of modern cell phone cameras has allowed for more credible documentation of these events.

Recently, there has been a surge in UAP sightings in and around New York City, with many incidents being documented. TMZ reported a similar sighting above the Empire State Building a few months ago.