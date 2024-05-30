Viral Video: UFO spotted in New York sky during US Navy show, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

Meet producer who refused to delay film for World Cup, theatres denied him tickets, 13 stars rejected film, it earned...

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

8 advantages of running barefoot

AC VS Cooler: Which is better to beat the heat?

10 amazing health benefits of Mango peels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral Video: UFO spotted in New York sky during US Navy show, watch

TMZ first reported the story, noting that the UFO's rapid movement across the sky matched previously documented sightings.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 30, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

Viral Video: UFO spotted in New York sky during US Navy show, watch
Photo: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    A UFO was reportedly observed during a show by the US Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron on Long Island, New York on Friday. Witnesses captured the incident using mobile phone cameras. The unidentified flying object (UFO), also referred to as an unusual aerial phenomenon (UAP), was moving faster than the Blue Angels, a team known for their high-speed performances.

    TMZ first reported the story, noting that the UFO's rapid movement across the sky matched previously documented sightings.

    As reported by MARCA, the origin of the aircraft remains unexplained. Authorities have not yet determined whether it was an alien spacecraft, a vehicle utilising secret government technology or a drone. 

    Slow-motion footage shows the UFO flying directly in front of a plane before quickly disappearing, as the New York Post reported. According to a report submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center, the object appeared to be traveling at an altitude between 36,500 and 41,000 feet and its extraordinary speed and lack of a visible trail have left many questions unanswered.

    Although UFO sightings have been recorded for decades, they were often dismissed due to poor-quality footage or general skepticism. However, MARCA noted that the improved quality of modern cell phone cameras has allowed for more credible documentation of these events.

    Recently, there has been a surge in UAP sightings in and around New York City, with many incidents being documented. TMZ reported a similar sighting above the Empire State Building a few months ago.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

    Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to join Congress? He says, ‘Rahul Gandhi is…’

    PM Narendra Modi’s favourite film inspired him to take up social work, left superstar bankrupt, remake flopped in...

    Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement