Meet star who worked as waitress, left studies for acting; later quit films after marrying man worth Rs 4000 crore

This actress, who is the daughter of a superstar, once worked as a waitress at the age of 15.

From Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani to Rajinikanth, many actors started their careers doing odd jobs before they made it big in the industry. Another such actress, who started working at 15, later became a star in Bollywood.

The actress we are talking about is the daughter of a superstar and has given many hits films in her short span of career. However, she later quit films after her marriage. She is none other than Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood's superstar Anil Kapoor. When the actress went to United World College of South East Asia in Singapore for her pre-university education, there she took up the job of a waitress at a Chinese restaurant at the age of 15. Later, the actress went on to study her bachelor's degree in University of East London but soon returned to Mumbai and started working as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's assistant in Black.

Sonam Kapoor finally made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariyaa which failed miserably at the box office. However, this didn't stop her from becoming a star. She went on to give several hits like I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

In 2018, Sonam Kapoor finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a lavish but intimate wedding. Anand Ahuja is a businessman and entreprenuer who founded the fashion label Bhane. He is also the managing director of Shahi Exports. According to reports Anand Ahuja has a massive net worth of over Rs 4000 crore, while Sonam Kapoor enjoys a whopping net worth of Rs 100 crore.

After her marriage, the actress was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor in 2019, which failed to make a mark at the box office and after this, the actress quit films. She made her comeback with OTT film Blind, which failed to impress the audience. She is now a mother to her son Vayu and lives a luxurious life. The couple owns a lavish bungalow worth Rs 173 crore in Delhi, where they often spend their vacations.

