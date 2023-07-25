Headlines

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Weight loss tips: 7 low calorie snacks to lose belly fat

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

iOS 16.6 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.6 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple is currently gearing up for the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series that will make its debut in the coming months. Along with Apple iPhone 15 series, the company will start the roll out of the iOS 17 stable version for the public. As most of the iPhone users are waiting to get their hands on the new design and UI, Apple has rolled out a new iOS 16.6 update with bug fixes and security updates. The new Apple iOS 16.6 update comes almost a month after the tech giant rolled out iOS 16.5. As per Apple’s release notes, the update does not bring any noticeable features but it fixes some unspecified bugs and improves the security of the device.

How to install iOS 16.6 in your Apple iPhone 

iOS 16.6 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.6 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16.6 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16.6 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.
  2. From the menu, tap on General.
  3. At the top of the page, tap Software Update.
  4. Once iOS 16.6 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16.6 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2023: TN HSE 2 results today at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

Gurugram: Bouncers, owner thrash two friends for filming video in club

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE