Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Apple is currently gearing up for the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series that will make its debut in the coming months. Along with Apple iPhone 15 series, the company will start the roll out of the iOS 17 stable version for the public. As most of the iPhone users are waiting to get their hands on the new design and UI, Apple has rolled out a new iOS 16.6 update with bug fixes and security updates. The new Apple iOS 16.6 update comes almost a month after the tech giant rolled out iOS 16.5. As per Apple’s release notes, the update does not bring any noticeable features but it fixes some unspecified bugs and improves the security of the device.

How to install iOS 16.6 in your Apple iPhone

iOS 16.6 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.6 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16.6 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16.6 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone. From the menu, tap on General. At the top of the page, tap Software Update. Once iOS 16.6 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16.6 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.