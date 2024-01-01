Headlines

Technology

Technology

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Apple is reportedly planning to resolve these issues in its forthcoming 17.2.2 or 17.3 updates, as per the report.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and other iPhone users around the world are experiencing problems with cellular connectivity following the update to the latest iOS version 17.2.1.

This recent update from Apple, iOS 17.2.1, aimed primarily to fix a long-standing battery drainage issue, but it brought no new features to the iPhone. However, since its installation, several users have reported new connectivity issues, as highlighted on Apple's Support Community Discussions website and detailed in a PhoneArena report.

One affected user shared their frustration: “After updating my iPhone to 17.2.1 last night, I’m unable to connect to my network provider despite trying resets. It’s very frustrating. I’ve trusted Apple and the iPhone for years, but now I'm having doubts.”

Another user similarly inquired, “How can this network issue be resolved? There's been no network available since the update last night.”

Echoing these sentiments, another user mentioned, “I updated my iPhone to 17.2.1 last night and now can’t connect to my network provider, even after attempting resets.”

Apple is reportedly planning to resolve these issues in its forthcoming 17.2.2 or 17.3 updates, as per the report. In the interim, users facing these cellular connectivity challenges may consider joining the iOS 17.3 public beta program as a potential temporary solution.

