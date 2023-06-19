Apple iPhone users getting this useful WhatsApp video call feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out new video call features for a few Apple iPhone users. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta owned messaging platform has started to roll out a new beta update for iOS users that allow them to share their screen during a video call.

The feature is quite similar to the feature that Apple introduced with iOS 15 for FaceTime. After the latest update, beta WhatsApp users will be able to see a new icon at the bottom during a video call. This new option will let users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call.

When using this feature, all activities on the users' screen -- including notifications -- will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call. The ability to share the content of the screen during a video call is available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android. This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages.

Recipients will be able to identify when they receive a video message making sure that it has been recently recorded, which will greatly increase its authenticity. (with inputs from IANS)