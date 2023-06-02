Apple iPhone users beware! Hackers send malware via iMessage to gain access to...

iPhone users must be careful what they click on as cybercriminals and hackers are targetting Apple iPhone users with a new kind of vicious target that can take control of the device and spy on users, as per cybersecurity experts.

A cybersecurity company called Kaspersky was the one who found out about this ongoing attack on iOS devices. It's called 'Operation Triangulation'. In this, hackers send malware through iMessage without interacting with the user and once the malware is installed into the device, they gain complete control, allowing the attacker to monitor the user and their activities closely.

Kaspersky experts found out about this while monitoring their Wi-Fi network and took notice of the attackers targeting the iPhones of many of their employees.

How does the attack work?

The victim receives an iMessage with an attachment, if and when they open the message, an exposure in the device is activated, allowing the attacker to take control of it. Once the attacker has control of the phone, the message gets deleted automatically.

From there, the malware also slyly sends private information from the infected device to the remote servers. The information that gets sent includes recorded audio from the device's microphone, photos from messaging apps, and even the device's location.

To protect oneself from these attacks, businesses should prioritise the security of their systems and also educate their employees about the threats they may be facing. To avoid being a victim of targeted attacks like this, it's important to keep third-party software up to date.

As of now, Kaspersky is investigating Operation Triangulation and plans to share more details soon.