Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and over the years, the tech giant has launched numerous generations of AirPods. The most recent earbuds launched by Apple were the Apple AirPods Pro 2 that were launched alongside Apple iPhone 14 series. Currently, Apple is not expected to launch any AirPods anytime soon but Apple’s latest iOS update suggests otherwise. Apple has started to roll out a release candidate version of iOS 16.4 for developers and the update comes with a hint to a new pair of AirPods and case.

According to Twitter users @aaronp613, the beta iOS update comes with references to AirPods with model number A3048 and an AirPods case with a model number A2968. As Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, its suppliers and tipsters often reveal what the tech giant is planning next. But this is the first time we have heard anything about plans for new AirPods.

A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple is reportedly preparing to transition to a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning for the charging case as expected.