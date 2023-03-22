Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case

According to Twitter users @aaronp613, the beta iOS update comes with references to AirPods with model number A3048 and an AirPods case with a model number A2968.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
Apple

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and over the years, the tech giant has launched numerous generations of AirPods. The most recent earbuds launched by Apple were the Apple AirPods Pro 2 that were launched alongside Apple iPhone 14 series. Currently, Apple is not expected to launch any AirPods anytime soon but Apple’s latest iOS update suggests otherwise. Apple has started to roll out a release candidate version of iOS 16.4 for developers and the update comes with a hint to a new pair of AirPods and case.

According to Twitter users @aaronp613, the beta iOS update comes with references to AirPods with model number A3048 and an AirPods case with a model number A2968. As Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, its suppliers and tipsters often reveal what the tech giant is planning next. But this is the first time we have heard anything about plans for new AirPods.

A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple is reportedly preparing to transition to a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning for the charging case as expected.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.