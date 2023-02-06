Apple iPhone Ultra may launch alongside Pro and Pro Max models in the coming years

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone Pro and Pro Max will not be the top of the line models in the future Apple iPhone series, a new report suggests. Apple iPhone Pro models have been dominating the iPhone series since the Apple iPhone 11 but as per the latest ‘Power On’ newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely launch a new flagship model with the future series. Since the launch of Apple Watch Ultra, rumours around the iPhone Ultra started to do rounds on the internet. At that time, Mark Gurman also predicted that Apple will launch an iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023 but as per his latest newsletter, the company may launch the first Ultra iPhone with the Apple iPhone 16 series.

Previously, it was believed that the Ultra model will be just a renamed Apple iPhone Pro Max but as per Gurman, the iPhone Ultra will be a completely different model. "But instead of renaming the Pro Max 'the Ultra,' Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models," said Gurman. "Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release." he added.

Although there have been several rumours around the Apple iPhone Ultra, it is too early to predict how the phone will shape up. The Ultra iPhone is expected to get toughened glass and body. A bigger battery and a couple of additional features that will make it stand out from the rest.