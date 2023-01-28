Apple iPhone: Tips to customise your home screen to make the most of iOS 16

Apple's iPhone has been more flexible in recent years with regards to user customization. When Apple first introduced the iPhone, it didn't allow customers to alter the appearance of the home screen. You may customise the look of your home screen by using one of two applications—one that comes preinstalled on your device or one that can be downloaded from the App Store for free—to design custom icons and widgets for your apps. Read on to find out how to alter the look of your iPhone's home screen to make it really your own.

Your iPhone's home screen widgets can be customised in the following steps

You may improve your iPhone's functionality by installing the Widgetsmith app.

Choose between three different widget sizes (small, medium, and big) in the app.

Simply tapping the widget will allow you to make changes to it. There is a customization option for the typeface and colour scheme. When you're done, go back and hit the Save button.

To do so, press and hold anywhere on the screen when at the home screen.

When in the editing mode, look for the + sign in the upper left corner and then search for Widgetsmith. Select the symbol by tapping it.

Add a widget to your home screen by choosing its size and then tapping Add Widget.

If you long-press the app and choose Edit Widget, you may customise the widget. Okay, that's all I have to say! In order to give your home screen a more personalised design, you can now adjust the size of the icons.

Photos, the current time and date, the weather (for a fee), your health status, the remaining charge in your battery, your calendar, your reminders, the tides (for a fee), and even the stars and planets may all be turned into widgets.