Google app gets Material You redesign on Android smartphones, check what’s new

Google (Image: Reuters)

Google app’s Material You redesign is now rolling out for Android users after being in the testing phase for quite some time. As per a report by 9to5Google, the Google app now features a Material You-aligned bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators. The bar and indicators are in line with the new Search filters carousel design.

For those who are unaware, the tech giant added the modern account switcher to the Messages app and the web before bringing it to the Google app. After the revamp, users will be able to see a new switcher that uses Material You with Dynamic Colour when they tap on their profile avatar in the Google app. Moreover, on longer lists that incorporate settings, the theming provides a good visual separation.

The account switcher is located in the inner container, followed by Search history, Delete last 15 minutes, Results about you, and Reminders. Outside, a Google logo appears at the top, followed by Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback, the report mentioned.

Finally, the Google app Settings have been completely redesigned with an AMOLED black background in a dark theme. (with inputs from IANS)