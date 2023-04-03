Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works, to rival Google Pixel 7a

Apple

Apple iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone in the company’s lineup right now. It is also the cheapest 5G iPhone ever. The SE in iPhone stands for special edition and currently the company is selling the 3rd-generation of the device on its website. If reports are to be believed, Apple has already started working on iPhone SE 4 which will most likely launch next year and a few details of the smartphone have been leaked online. The new Apple iPhone SE 4 will stack against the Google Pixel 7a smartphone which is expected to make its debut at the annual Google I/O event.

The current Apple iPhone SE looks exactly like the Apple iPhone 8 and as per known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the iPhone SE 4 will look like the Apple iPhone 14 that comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. For context, the current-gen Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels. It looks similar to Apple iPhone 8 and also sports a home button.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is believed to be quite different from its predecessor. The current-gen iPhone SE uses Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip but the upcoming SE model is believed to feature Apple's custom-designed 5G modem.

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely use OLED panels from Chinese display manufacturer BOE, a report by MacRumor suggests. According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone.