Apple iPhones may soon be able to charge AirPods and other devices wirelessly

Apple iPhone reverse wireless charging features have been in the works for quite a long time now. The feature was rumoured to debut with the iPhone 11 series but it has been more than 3 years now and there still no word from tech giant about reverse wireless charging capability. But now a latest report by 9to5Mac suggests that we may be able to see the reverse wireless charging technology in the next iPhone models as Apple has again started to work on the feature.

What is reverse wireless charging feature

As the name suggests, the feature allows Apple iPhone to charge other devices and accessories wirelessly. With this feature, the back panel of an Apple iPhone will work as a wireless charging pad that will be able to charge AirPods or Apple Watch using the power stored in the phone’s battery. This will help users to charge their Apple accessories on the go.

The feature will also allow users to charge multiple Apple products at once. With this feature, a user can use the wired fast charging for the iPhone and the phone’s battery can power the other product through the wireless charging.

The feature has been scrapped several times in the past and as per 9to5Mac, it will be no surprise if the company scraps it again. Since the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, we have heard several rumours about the Apple iPhone 15 series but none of them mention this feature.