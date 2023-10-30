Headlines

Technology

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

A few vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS, and the Indian government has issued a warning for Apple iPhone users.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Apple iPhones are now more popular than ever in India and with each day, the company is crossing major sales milestones. Along with Apple iPhones, other Apple products such as AirPods, Watch, iPad, MacBooks have also seen a significant rise in the country over the past few years. To keep the millions of users safe from fraudsters and cyberciminals, Apple rolls out security updates for its devices from time to time. Apple always recommends iPhone, Watch and Mac users to run the latest version of iOS, watchOS and macOS to have a feature rich and secure experience. However, a few Apple users don’t upgrade their software versions due to lack of data or ease of use. But not installing the latest version of the available update exposes your Apple devices to be exploited by hackers. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS, and the Indian government has issued a warning for Apple iPhone users. 

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in operating systems powering Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. These vulnerabilities can cause some serious damage to you.

As per CERT-In, the vulnerabilities can allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Apple.

